CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 107,215 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,389,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,362,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNN. BofA Securities upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

