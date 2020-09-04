CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,247 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

