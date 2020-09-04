CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 14,922 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,696. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

