CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 14,922 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,696. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit