CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 206,442 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,442 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in AT&T by 5.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in AT&T by 7.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 104,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,089,622. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

