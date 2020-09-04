CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 260,340 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 260,340 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 454,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

