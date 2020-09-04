CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ashland Global by 180.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. 7,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,938. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

