CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 39,061 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,061 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

