CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 592,743 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 592,743 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Culp worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CULP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CULP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

