CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 145,745 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

LVS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,424. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.07 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

