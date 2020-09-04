CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,098 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

