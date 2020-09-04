CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 65.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CIM Commercial Trust has a payout ratio of -9.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn ($0.52) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -57.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 9,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.53. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 106,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,662,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc acquired 95,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

