Citigroup Begins Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Sep 4th, 2020

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

RXT stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.



