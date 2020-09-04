Citigroup Increases United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $46.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USM. B. Riley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. reissued a sell rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,366,800.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 585.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

