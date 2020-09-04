Citigroup Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $218.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $173.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $223.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,367 shares of company stock worth $75,540,315. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

