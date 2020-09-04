CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Receives $12.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 220,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.