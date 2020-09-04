Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CODX. BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CODX opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of -3.46.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

