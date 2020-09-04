Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CODX. BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of CODX opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of -3.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
