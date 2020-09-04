Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Gap Up to $78.90

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.90, but opened at $101.20. Cogeco shares last traded at $97.09, with a volume of 85,049 shares.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.85.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$626.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 7.8400004 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

