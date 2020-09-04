Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the July 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CCOI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 25,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,709. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,220 shares of company stock valued at $468,083. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $472,846,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit