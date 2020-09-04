Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the July 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 25,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,709. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,220 shares of company stock valued at $468,083. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $472,846,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.