Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,762 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $533,725. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

