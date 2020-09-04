Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 379,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.72. 3,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $891.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 264,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 126,590 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

