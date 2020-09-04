Commerzbank Upgrades Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to “Buy”

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MURGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.83. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

