CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00009463 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $13,284.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.11 or 0.23404402 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00704047 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034991 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,836,638 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

