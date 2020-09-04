Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 759.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,702 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Copart by 1,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 129,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

