Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target upped by Stephens from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPRT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Copart by 1,392.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 129,787 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.