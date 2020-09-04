Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.66

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 204455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 318.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

