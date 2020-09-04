Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $3.50 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 570,498 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18,099.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after buying an additional 15,569,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,560,000 after buying an additional 1,847,560 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.