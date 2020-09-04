CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.27. CounterPath shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,610 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.53.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 53.80% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CounterPath stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CounterPath at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

