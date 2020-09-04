CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.54. CounterPath shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.61.

CounterPath Company Profile (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

