Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

RXT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.