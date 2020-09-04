Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

REGI opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after acquiring an additional 394,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

