Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $23.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.
NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $564.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.
In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,182 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
