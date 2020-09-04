Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $23.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $564.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,182 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

