Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

NYSE:RKT opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

