Credit Suisse Group Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $315.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $381.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.87, a PEG ratio of 22.06 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total transaction of $643,468.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.