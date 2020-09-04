Critical Analysis: Tidewater (NYSE:SII) vs. Hexindai (NYSE:HX)

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and Hexindai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million 14.36 $10.20 million $0.04 1,020.00 Hexindai $11.44 million 2.75 -$71.20 million N/A N/A

Tidewater has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Hexindai N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tidewater and Hexindai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tidewater presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.16%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Hexindai.

Summary

Tidewater beats Hexindai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

