Critical Comparison: China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) & Crestwood Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and China Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.31 $285.10 million $0.01 1,328.00 China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Gas has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of China Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and China Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -0.26% 5.18% 1.54% China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crestwood Equity Partners and China Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 1 0 2.00 China Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 15.91%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than China Natural Gas.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats China Natural Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.9 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.5 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MMBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.6 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

China Natural Gas Company Profile

China Natural Gas, Inc., an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 31 CNG fueling stations, including 20 CNG fueling stations in Shaanxi Province, 10 CNG fueling stations in Henan Province, and 1 CNG fueling station in Hubei Province. It also installs natural gas pipelines, as well as distributes and sells piped natural gas to residential and commercial customers through a high pressure pipeline network of approximately 120 kilometers in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, including Lantian County; the districts of Lintong and Baqiao in Shaanxi Province; and the city of Lingbao in Henan Province. As of the above date, the company had approximately 122,020 residential and commercial customers for its pipeline network, as well as operated 4 automobile conversion sites for converting gasoline-fueled vehicles to hybrid (natural gas/gasoline) powered vehicles. The company is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China. On July 2, 2014, the involuntary petition of China Natural Gas, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. The involuntary petition was filed under Chapter 11 on February 8, 2013.

