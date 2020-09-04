Critical Comparison: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) vs. Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Zendesk alerts:

This table compares Zendesk and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $816.42 million 14.38 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -85.50 Globant $659.33 million 9.66 $54.01 million $1.76 97.53

Globant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13% Globant 7.09% 13.17% 8.74%

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zendesk and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 4 14 0 2.78 Globant 1 3 6 0 2.50

Zendesk currently has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. Globant has a consensus price target of $149.44, suggesting a potential downside of 12.94%. Given Zendesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Globant.

Summary

Zendesk beats Globant on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Globant

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.