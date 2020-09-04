Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $130.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $129.25 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $10,126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $135,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $94,395,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.