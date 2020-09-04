Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. 12,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

