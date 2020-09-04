Cryptoindex.com 100 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,152.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001754 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $51,152.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.45 or 0.05620886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

