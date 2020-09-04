CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.78.

CSX stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

