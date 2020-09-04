Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.35

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.35 and last traded at $210.10, with a volume of 75973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.38.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.20 and a 200-day moving average of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

