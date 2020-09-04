DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Barclays dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -193.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

