Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.78 ($50.33).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €43.34 ($50.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.73 and a 200 day moving average of €34.92.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.