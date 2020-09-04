Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Reaches $6.01 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $255.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00033410 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.45 or 0.05620886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049617 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

