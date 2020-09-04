Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. 190,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

