Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group’s FY2020 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNFGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

DNFGY stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

