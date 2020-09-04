Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. 20,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

