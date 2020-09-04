Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 12,622 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

