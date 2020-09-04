Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 1,319 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1,283.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.93. 20,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.12.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

