Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 1,319 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1,283.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.93. 20,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.12.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit