Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,387. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

